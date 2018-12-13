Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Community Read to feature bestselling author Johnson

 
Last updated 12/18/2018 at 7:02am



FALLBROOK – The Friends of the Fallbrook Library will host an evening with New York Times bestselling author Craig Johnson Saturday, Feb. 16, from 6 to 9 p.m. for the 2019 Community Read.

Johnson is the bestselling author of the “Longmire” mysteries, the basis for the hit Netflix original series “Longmire.” He is the recipient of the Western Writers of America Spur Award for fiction.

For the 16th year, the Friends of the Fallbrook Library have selected a notable book to share with Fallbrook, providing the community with the opportunity to meet the author, ask questions and hear...



