Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Pala to host Paint and Sip art event

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 12/18/2018 at 7:01am



PALA – Pala Casino Spa and Resort will host a Paint and Sip art event from 1 to 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 5, in the underground wine cave.

Ticket are $40 per person and includes all art materials, including paint, brushes and a canvas so participants can duplicate the featured painting, “Cherry Blossom Moonlight.” Selected wines will be available at the Happy Hour price of $5 per glass. Happy Hour drinks also will be available, including domestic beer, $3; imported beer, $4; selected craft beer, $5; premium cocktails, $5, and signature cocktails, $8.

Art instruction will be provide...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018