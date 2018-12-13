Pala to host Paint and Sip art event

PALA – Pala Casino Spa and Resort will host a Paint and Sip art event from 1 to 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 5, in the underground wine cave.

Ticket are $40 per person and includes all art materials, including paint, brushes and a canvas so participants can duplicate the featured painting, “Cherry Blossom Moonlight.” Selected wines will be available at the Happy Hour price of $5 per glass. Happy Hour drinks also will be available, including domestic beer, $3; imported beer, $4; selected craft beer, $5; premium cocktails, $5, and signature cocktails, $8.

Art instruction will be provide...