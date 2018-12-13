Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Village News

Time change for 'It's a Wonderful Life - Live Radio Play'

 
Last updated 12/18/2018 at 7:02am

The cast of "It's a Wonderful Life - Live Radio Play" includes, from left, back row, Elias Questenberg, Orolie Gubser, Cianna Garrison, Lucas Questenberg; front row, Cari Garrison, Lauren Brimmer and Judy Justin.

FALLBROOK – Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Dec. 16 performance time of "It's a Wonderful Life - Live Radio Play" has been changed from 2 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Curtain Call Company will honor tickets purchased for the matinee performance on the 16th at any of the remaining three performances.

Remaining performances will be Dec. 14, 15 and 16 all with a 7:30 p.m. curtain time. Doors open at 7 p.m. at the Fallbrook Woman's Club, 238 West Mission Road.

Tickets are available at Major Market, (760) 468-6302 and http://www.curtaincallcompany.org.

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

