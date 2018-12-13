Christmas trees brighten the season

FALLBROOK – Decked out in tinsel, lights, ornaments and garland, Christmas trees are enduring symbols of the holiday season that boast a rich history.

Evergreen trees have been used to celebrate winter festivals for thousands of years and eventually became associated with Christianity. Plants and trees that remain green all year held special meaning to ancient peoples and were purported to keep away illness and evil spirits.

Germans were credited with tying evergreen trees to Christmas celebrations. In the 16th century, devout Christians brought decorated trees into their homes. Martin...