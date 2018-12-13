Flu spreads easily at holiday parties

If San Diego residents are planning on attending a work gathering or holiday event, the county Health and Human Services Agency wants to make sure the only thing partygoers give are gifts and not the flu.

How can they avoid getting sick? By getting a flu shot.

"The flu can spread easily when large groups of people gather at holiday parties or family events," Dr. Wilma Wooten, county public health officer, said. "Vaccination is the best protection against influenza. Get a flu shot now to avoid getting sick and infecting others."

Last season, 342 San Diegans died from complications from the f...