Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Yvette Urrea Moe
County of San Diego Communications Office 

How to survive a significant earthquake

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 12/18/2018 at 6:46am



The recent Anchorage, Alaska, 7.0 magnitude earthquake and subsequent tsunami warning, which was later canceled, reminds San Diego residents to be prepared for these kinds of unpredictable disasters. Having a disaster plan and supplies and practicing disaster response with the family could mean escaping serious harm.

Residents who live in seismic zones like San Diego County should know what to do before, during and after a significant earthquake. Most people who are killed or injured during earthquakes are hurt by falling objects around them.

San Diego County’s Office of Emergency Servic...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 12/18/2018 09:34