Make the most of health plans before year-end

Rebecca Madsen

Special to the Village News

The holiday season is at hand, and many California residents are already making year-end plans to travel and celebrate with friends and family. Yet there is one year-end plan that is often overlooked: taking steps to make the most of their health benefits. Doing so could help improve their health and save money.

Here are five health tips to consider before the end of the year.

Get ahead of health issues.

People with employer-sponsored, individual, Medicare and Medicaid plans have access to a slew of preventive services that can help detect diseas...