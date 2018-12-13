Pet safety tips for the holidays

It's time to deck the halls for the holidays but remember to keep pet safety in mind so the most wonderful time of the year doesn't go to the dogs – or the vet.

Holiday decorations can pose safety hazards for cats or dogs, so San Diego County Animal Services has nine tips on how to protect residents' pets so they can keep the happy in their holidays.

First, keep pets away from mistletoe, holly or poinsettias. They are toxic to animals.

Also, chocolate can be toxic, so keep stockings out of reach and any chocolate cookies that might be left out for Santa.

Next, anchor the Christmas tre...