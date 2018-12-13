Tore Trupiano sizzles in Bacon World Championships

Tore Trupiano takes the top score in pizza with a pie that features Detroit-style pizza crust infused with bacon grease.

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. – Tore Trupiano, brother of famed Fallbrook restaurateur Faro Trupiano and a member of the U.S. Pizza Team, enjoyed tremendous success at the recent World Food Championships (WFC) in Orange Beach, Alabama.

Forty competitors from all culinary backgrounds reported to the Kitchen Arena at the WFC to compete in the Bacon World Championships (BWC). The WFC is a plethora of cooking and baking competitions held over a five-day period, ranging from barbecue, burgers and chicken, to seafood, chili and desserts

Tore Trupiano, of Dominic's Italian Restaurant in Oceanside, made the...