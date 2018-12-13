Anderson wins BUSD board seat

In the closest local race, Larissa Anderson won the short term (two-year) seat on the Bonsall Unified School District Board of Trustees by 39 votes over incumbent Sylvia Tucker, final results of the Nov. 6 general election revealed.

Anderson, listed on the ballot as a businesswoman/education advocate, received 3,048 votes (50.32 percent). Tucker garnered 3,009 votes (49.68 percent).

Anderson, who in early returns trailed Tucker by 48 votes, knows pulling out the victory was no small feat.

"It was only after I registered my candidacy that I learned that the incumbent had historically won nearly every election with great margin," said Anderson. "Especially with the obstructionist politics in action against the DD (2016) and EE (2018) bond campaigns, it is uplifting to know that the voters recognize our educational community requires a fresh perspective at this time."

Anderson said she believes her community involvement along with solid endorsements helped her win the seat.

"I have been extremely active in local schools and other volunteer organizations since moving to Bonsall in 2009," said Anderson. "I already had positive name recognition, especially within scholastic circles. The impact of strong endorsements from key, trusted leaders, and in particular Dr. (Tim) Coen, Tracey Lubben, Vicki Johnson and many Bonsall teachers and staff cannot be overstated. I am honored to have the support of so many people who truly care about the educational health of the children in our community."

Anderson was asked how she celebrated her hard-fought victory.

"The election results are not so much a victory for me personally, but a win for Bonsall schools," said Anderson. "I will celebrate any specific BUSD victories that I am able to positively manifest with key board votes over the course of my term."

Anderson said her objective as a board member will be "to make sure that the needs of current student families in our district are being addressed."

"A positive can-do attitude will move mountains," said Anderson. "A good student can usually find academic success at any school. A good teacher creates dynamic learning environments for all students. A good administration fosters campus success by removing obstacles that limit educational opportunities. A good school board makes decisions in the best interest of the overall community, keeping in mind that the needs of student families and the district stewards of teachers, administrators and staff take priority over any outside political agendas."

Anderson and her fellow election winners – incumbent Lou Riddle and challengers Roger Merchat and Michael Gaddis – join Richard Olson (term 2020) on the BUSD board.