Entries wanted for 'Head To Toe Show'

: "3 Second Rule" by Maidy Morhous, who is the judge of the upcoming "Head to Toe Show" at Fallbrook's Brandon Gallery.

FALLBROOK – Brandon Gallery is seeking entries for the "Head To Toe Show," an open judged show to be held Jan. 8-26. The show features shoes or hats. San Diego sculptor Maidy Morhous will be judging the show.

Although Morhous expresses herself primarily through the medium of bronze, she is also an accomplished printmaker and painter. Her work represents the soft and the hard extremes of the world through the pop theme of commonplace objects as fine art. Morhous' intent is "to engage the viewer and allow for a transformative moment in one's view of the world." See more on her website, http://www.maidymorhous.com.

Work may be any medium. Two-dimensional work may be no larger than 30 inches on any side, including frame. Wire hangers only, ends wrapped for safety. 3D work is not to exceed 20 inches on any side, weighing no more than 10 pounds and must have a stable base when set on a flat surface.

Delivery of entries to gallery is Saturday, Jan. 5, from 11a.m. to 3 p.m. Show dates are Jan. 8-26. A reception will be held Saturday, Jan. 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. Pick up for unsold work is Saturday, Jan. 26, from 2 to 4 p.m.

Fees are as follows: $25 for one entry; $35 for two entries and $45 for three entries. Awards to be presented are: Best of Show $100, first place $50, second place $50, third place $50 and three honorable mentions, $25.

Visit http://www.fallbrookbrandongallery.org for the prospectus, additional information and printable entry forms. Brandon Gallery will retain 35 percent of all sales. Email questions to info@fallbrookbrandongallery.org.

Brandon Gallery, located in Fallbrook, is an artists' cooperative representing local, regional and national artists of many creative disciplines including oil, acrylic and watercolor painting, photography, pastel, printmaking, digital media, sculpture, jewelry and gourd art. They carry a wide selection of high quality artist supplies and also have an in-house framing shop, JP Framing.

Brandon Gallery, located at 105 N. Main Ave. in Fallbrook, is a division of Fallbrook Arts Inc. a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Call (760) 723-1330 or email info@fallbrookbrandongallery.org for more information.

