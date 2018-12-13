Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Farm bureau president outlines priorities

 
Last updated 12/18/2018 at 6:12am



SAN DIEGO – Describing the California Farm Bureau Federation as an organization “that wants to go beyond making a statement by being determined to make a difference,” CFBF president Jamie Johansson outlined priorities for CFBF during its 100th annual meeting in San Diego, Dec. 5.

One area of ongoing emphasis will be in water policy, Johansson said, noting that CFBF is prepared “to continue defending water rights and shaping water policy in 2019.”

“The strength of our water policy is the commitment to the idea that to meet California’s water needs, we do not need to sacrifice t...



