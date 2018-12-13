Local AHG troop to place wreaths at Fallbrook Masonic Cemetery

FALLBROOK – American Heritage Girls Troop CA3125 will assist Wreaths Across America in placing wreaths on the graves of military veterans on the National Wreaths Across America Day ceremony at the Fallbrook Masonic Cemetery. The wreath laying ceremony will be held Saturday, Dec. 15, at 9 a.m. at the Fallbrook Masonic Cemetery.

Each December on National Wreaths Across America Day, Wreaths Across America’s mission to “Remember, Honor and Teach” is carried out by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as over 1,200 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad. In 2017, over 1.2 million wreaths were laid across America and beyond. During ceremonies held at cemeteries around the world, wreaths are laid on the graves of veterans, their names are said. they are thanked for their service and are told they will not be forgotten.

American Heritage Girls is a faith-based character development program for girls age 5 through 18. The girls who advance through the AHG program do so by serving their community through acts of kindness, including community service. The AHG Fallbrook Troop CA3125, in keeping with their mission of building women of integrity through service to God, family, community and country, have adopted the Fallbrook Masonic Cemetery for the 2017 National Wreaths Across America Day.

Following the ceremony, the American Heritage Girls troop members will lay wreaths on the veteran’s grave, say their name, thank them for their service and tell them they will not be forgotten. The public is welcome to lay wreaths as well.

The local wreath-laying ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. at the Fallbrook Masonic Cemetery, 1177 Santa Margarita Drive. The public is invited to attend the ceremony. Individuals that are interested in sponsoring a wreath to be laid this year, visit http://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org. Wreaths can be designated for other cemeteries or memorial wreaths can be designated for specific servicemen and women.

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s mission, “Remember, Honor, Teach” is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as hundreds of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.

American Heritage Girls emphasizes Christian values and family involvement. Girls participate in badge programs, service projects, leadership opportunities and outdoor experiences. American Heritage Girls was founded in 1995 in Cincinnati, Ohio, and has experienced 30 to 50 percent membership growth each year. For more information, visit http://www.americanheritagegirls.com.