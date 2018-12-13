Residents offer aid to Paradise

One year after the Lilac fire, area residents are reaching out to the people of Paradise, Calif. who are trying to recover from the Camp fire which killed at least 85 people and burned more than 18,000 buildings. The fire started Nov. 8 and was not fully contained until Nov. 25.

Locally, there are at least three individuals or groups who are asking for help in sending aid to Paradise.

Fallbrook resident Kerry Doney has been working on a project she called "Prayers for Paradise." "The idea is a simple one, Christmas cards sent directly to the people in need," she said. She called a few places up in the Paradise area and connected with a few groups there that will distribute the cards directly to those affected by the Camp fire.

Most residents there have lost everything and completely depend on charity. "This is designed to be a gift," Doney said.

She has also put her idea out to a few different states using Facebook and other social medias besides sending the information to the Village News.

Doney added that the Jewelry Connection has Christmas cards available for free, 101 N. Main Ave., Fallbrook.

She said they will be mailing the cards out in batches or people can send the cards themselves. All cards should be mailed to Prayers For Paradise at any of the following addresses:

c/o VFW Post 1555

25 Sky Mountain Circle

Chico, CA 95928

c/o Masonic Lodge

1110 West East Ave

Chico, Ca. 92926

c/o Center for Spiritual Living

14 Hillary Ln

Chico, Ca. 95973

Doney said, "We are sending as many Christmas cards as possible, thousands we hope." She suggested people can "enclose a blessing and a gift of a few dollars, your name if you like and town. It is our intention to provide the people affected with the knowledge that everyone in the United States has them in their thoughts. With these gifts they will have a little freedom."

Taking a different route, Zion Lutheran Church is adopting the town of Paradise. To help the fire victims, church members are collecting monetary donations which will be sent to a sister congregation in Chico. The people there are already giving gift cards to those in need as well as helping to house some of the residents left homeless by the fire.

Anyone who would like to contribute can stop by Zion's church office, 1405 E. Fallbrook St. The money will go directly to those in need.

On a different front, Fallbrook's Tree Man, Roger Boddaert, is still collecting Tools for Paradise and needs all types of tools to send up north for the residents to use in cleaning up their property. That equipment includes shovels, rakes, wheel barrows, heavy duty trash bags, sifting boxes, gloves, chainsaws, tents, tarps, hammers, crowbars, pop up canopies, flashlights and batteries.

The supplies can be taken to Nutrien Ag Solutions, 1043 E. Mission Rd (the old L& M Fertilizer) and left with Steve the manager. Or they can be taken to Boddaert's home; for the address, call him at (760) 728-4297.

Now that most of the fire-affected residents here are well on their way to recovery from the Lilac fire, their neighbors have the opportunity to help the residents of Paradise cope with their own devastating losses.