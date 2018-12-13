Not as 'hot' as they used to be

Last July, a photo appeared above the title: “Fallbrook Summer Nights kicks off 22nd Year.” People and cars and a banner hailing Connections, the organization that operated the event. Remember the “Taste of Fallbrook?” The “Chili Cookoff?” The “BBQ Contest?” “Hot” nights ran two days each month. Great bands played in the square. I looked forward to it every year.

How things changed. This year, three days. Two bands I knew. Not many vendors with foods. Not many cars. Not many activities for families. It was like a “Cheap-man’s Summer Nights.” A $5 fee to enter the square. A $5 fee could keep some folks out even when promised a drink ticket. What if you don’t want their drinks? Something unfriendly about such goings-on in “The Friendly Village.”

I’ve noticed other unfriendly things. Once I could hear people playing bluegrass music on a Saturday afternoon in the square. "Get out" they were told unless paying a fee. The drum circle played one Sunday a month from 2 to 5 p.m. Suddenly they had to pay $40, and it now costs $50. Another "Get out" message? Private property, no “free-bees.”

How about the foundry? Twenty years ago I took bronze classes. "Get out" and my instructor had to leave. Some years later, another man replaced him, took the foundry and turned it into a money maker serving artists and the public. Recently, he was told to "Get out" and had to leave. Two good metal-casting instructors in 18 years had to "Get out." What happened to the village known for supporting artists, writers, musicians, and entertainers? Gone. Wrecked. Dismantled. Another energy replaced what enlivened and blessed this town that once lived up to the name, “The Friendly Village.”

Remember Frank Capra’s film, “It’s a Wonderful Life?” It’s a Christmas favorite every year. Remember mean, nasty, Mr. Potter? A character who wanted to turn the town into “Pottersville?” Remember how he cheated Jimmy Stewart’s character? Sometimes that can happen when the “Mr. Potters” in this world get their hands on towns. I wonder what name people will call Fallbrook?

Sandra Schiefer