Thank you to Measure EE supporters!

The final election results are in and although Measure EE lost by a significant margin (57.49 percent No, 42.51 percent Yes) we wanted to express our gratitude to those of you who supported the measure – by voting for it, talking with your friends, neighbors and relatives about it, by making financial contributions towards the campaign, signing on as an endorser, placing a sign in your yard, or the myriad of other ways that you may have helped.

It’s easy to define something as a loss if you have set a goal and it fails. But the failure of a goal is not necessarily a loss; it may just be a directional signal. This is a wonderful time to do two things: first, to express our gratitude for the great camaraderie and energy we experienced with one another and with the community as a whole. These connections can be the foundation of what we do in the future. A directional signal tells us maybe not this, or perhaps not now, and that opens up new possibilities more than a win does.

Though we are inclined to feel some degree of disappointment, let’s take this time to celebrate what we have achieved and, as part of that celebration, open our hearts and minds to what we set out to accomplish in the first place. What is the core of what we were trying to achieve? What do our students need? How can we best pursue working towards those goals? Let’s not allow this directional signal to cloud our minds, or our determination to provide the students of the Bonsall Unified School District with the tools they need to be successful in their educational endeavors and beyond.

Todd Benton

Chair, Committee for Safe and Strong Bonsall Schools