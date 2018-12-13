Four Warriors given all-league volleyball honors, Traut on first team

Fallbrook High School's Skylar Traut, shown here going up for a spike against El Camino High School, is a first team All-Valley League selection.

Four of Fallbrook High School's girls' volleyball players were given all-league recognition by the Valley League coaches.

Skyler Traut was placed on the all-league first team. A second-team berth was given to Madison McCarty. Honorable mention designation was bestowed upon Sonsi Jarvis and Maddie Nachsteim.

"It was good to get four of them," Fallbrook coach Chip Patterson said. "It was difficult, but we got them."

Ramona High School won the league championship with a 10-0 Valley League record and the seven-member first team included three Bulldogs, including league player of the year Gracie...