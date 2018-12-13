Smith selected to Patriot League first team

The Patriot League girls’ volleyball coaches placed Bonsall High School junior Ashlin Smith on the all-league first team.

“Ashlin has grown tremendously in the sport of volleyball, which is not her first sport, and the maturity of her emotions and composure and support of her teammates on the floor has earned her that spot in addition to her improvement in skills,” Bonsall coach Eric Hendy said.

Smith is a middle blocker. Bonsall High School does not have a softball team, but Smith plays club softball. Bonsall does not have a junior varsity volleyball team, so Smith was on the Legionnaires’ varsity as a freshman in 2016 as well as in 2017 and 2018.

The all-league teams are not selected by specific positions. The libero is a situational player and is considered a starter along with two outside hitters, two middle blockers, a right side hitter and a setter. Some coaches use a formation with two setters.

Some leagues have seven players on the all-league first team and seven players on the all-league second team. The Patriot League only has six first-team and six second-team selections for all-league recognition, and the Patriot League does not have honorable mention all-league status.

“I’m glad that we got somebody, especially with the high quality of players,” Hendy said. “Just having anybody is great.”

Bonsall’s 10-4 Patriot League record placed the Legionnaires third in the final standings behind Horizon Prep, which won the league championship with a 14-0 record, and High Tech High North County, whose league record was 11-3. An 8-6 Patriot League record gave Bayfront Charter fourth place in the standings.

The all-league recognition was the first for Smith.