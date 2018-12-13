Warriors 15th among Division II girls at CIF cross country meet

Freshman Lauren Suppe is Fallbrook High School's first finisher at the CIF meet, recording a time of 21 minutes 37.5 seconds on the 2.96-mile course at Morley Field.

The CIF San Diego Section cross country meet, Nov. 17, on the Morley Field course in San Diego included a 15th-place finish for the Fallbrook High School girls.

Fallbrook High School is a Division II team, and 19 Division II schools fielded the minimum five runners for a team score which is based on the positions of a team's first five finishers with the sixth and seventh runners not being scored but able to add points to other teams' totals. Fallbrook had 451 points to place the Warriors between Rancho Buena Vista High School, whose 14th-place total was 429 points, and Granite Hills High S...