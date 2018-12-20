Jerry Brewster Brown, 79 years old, passed away peacefully in the care of his family on October 12, 2018 at his home in Rainbow, California. He was born on May 13, 1939 in Glendale, California, to Ralph and Ruby Brown.

The family moved to the Rainbow mountains in 1945 with views of Palomar Mountain, San Jacinto and the Pacific Ocean. He had resided there ever since. Growing up, Jerry would ride his horse to and from Vallecitos, a one room schoolhouse, until he attended Fallbrook High School.

Jerry dreamt of being an airline pilot ever since his childhood and, when old enough, he worked out a deal to chop weeds at the Oceanside Airport in exchange for flying time. Jerry attended Northrop University of Aviation and became an accomplished airline pilot for United Airlines. After 34 ½ years, he proudly retired as a captain flying the "queen of the skies," the Boeing 747.

In the time Jerry was not in the sky, he was a jack of all trades working as a heavy equipment operator, construction business owner, a real estate broker, and a professional horse carriage driver. Jerry enjoyed mounted shooting, driving his stage coach, riding in the Ramona Outdoor Play, and riding in the Rose Parade with both the Ramona Outdoor Play and the Spirit of the West Riders.

Jerry adored time with his family and is survived by his wife, Colleen; three children, Dan, Linda and Lori; five grandsons, a great-granddaughter and his niece, Troya.

To contact the Brown Family, please call (760) 728-9589.