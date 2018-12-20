Real Estate Round-Up: Reflecting on 2018

As 2018 comes to an end, I tend to think back on events that occurred over the year, to make sure I take stock of all the good that occurred. In a world where we tend to focus on the bad, for me, it is critical to fix my eyes on those things that are good. With that in mind, I want to share a few stories of some wonderful people who entered the world of Murphy and Murphy, for just a season.

We began the year with sweet, sweet Mary. She needed to sell her home, so she could downsize into something more manageable. We thank you for your passion for serving others and the effervescent way that you served. The sparkles on your face did not compare to the sparkle in your eyes. Mary just published her fifth book, "A Special Pilgrims Progress." It is a mirror into her beautiful life of service.

To Mary Jo: You began your life in Fallbrook with the love of your life. Too quickly he left us, but you showed us how to persevere through great sadness and how to cherish life for what it brings and find a new path toward a life of fullness. Thanks, JoJo.

To Hugo and Margaret: You showed us that age has no restriction on what you can accomplish. You reminded us that a person’s word is really his word, and that giving is better than receiving. Your innocence is heartwarming. Your kindness is hopefully contagious. I’d say your motto should be “putting others above self” because that is who you are.

To Lupita and Carlos: Although you don’t know each other, you both have the same story. You brought your intergenerational families together, so you could purchase a home, share your life experiences together and prosper together. You showed us that four are truly better than one and that compromises can be reached if everyone has the same goals. Both of your families have added greatly to the tapestry of this town.

To Bruce and Tracey: You transformed your hacienda and then shared it with everyone, from the Newcomers Club to the Paradox Pups to your neighbors and friends. You lived the life that new owners dream of when they settle in Fallbrook. You watched as the fires edged ever so close to your little slice of heaven, and then breathed a sigh of relief and praised the North County Fire Protection District when it saved the day. Thank you for embracing every aspect of Fallbrook.

To Faith: You started the journey with your best friend, Randy, at your side. Overcome by ALS, you continued your journey without him. During the journey, you exemplified a heart full of love and faith. Despite the hurdles, you always believed, not only it the faithfulness of God but in the ultimate goodness of others, even when their first impression was just the opposite. Your name is a perfect match for the person you are.

To Bob and Marsha: You remind me to always show my gratitude, to appreciate every day, to say positive things and to cherish the life you have. Often, we excuse our “ugly self” when we are under stress or difficult situations. But truly, how we act when we are in difficult situations is the “real self” and you two are always inspirational.

This is why I love this profession. I get to see people at their best and at their worst. I get to see people work toward agreement or dig in their heels and lose. We at Murphy and Murphy are blessed by both groups. The latter helps us learn to listen, be patient and not judge. The prior shows us the best of humanness and has blessed us more than this column can ever express. I choose to remember and reflect on them.

Merry Christmas.

