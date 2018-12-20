Burt Bacharach to perform at Pala

PALA – Hollywood musical composer and musician Burt Bacharach will perform in concert 7:30 p.m. at Pala Casino Spa and Resort Saturday, Feb. 23.

Bacharach has been a composer for six decades. His music is as diverse as his audiences, spanning generations and continents. He is celebrated both as a pop culture icon and as one of the world's greatest contemporary composers.

Bacharach's credits include 48 Top 10 hits and nine No. 1 songs, such as "Alfie," "Arthur's Theme," "Close To You," "Do You Know The Way To San Jose," "I Say A Little Prayer," "Walk On By," "What The World Needs Now Is Love" and "Wishin' And Hopin.'"

Tickets are on sale with no service charge at the Pala box office in the casino, by calling (877) 946-7252 or by visiting http://www.palacasino.com. Tickets also are available at Star Tickets, http://www.startickets.com and (800) 585-3737.

Submitted by Pala Casino Spa and Resort.