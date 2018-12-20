Keep in mind these five facts about home burglaries

Most burglaries only last 10 minutes or less as criminals tend to enter a property with a game plan.

Eric Murrell

Special to the Village News

Everyone wants their home to feel safe. Whether it's shopping for homes in a safe neighborhood or keeping the lights on at night, many families try to take steps to keep their loved ones and valuables as secure as possible.

Unfortunately, any neighborhood and street corner can fall victim to enterprising burglars from time-to-time. The good news is, there are simple things homeowners can do to stay protected.

Here are a few facts to consider while evaluating the family home's environment and security measures.

Burglaries happen fast

While movies make burglaries look like big lengthy heists, the fact is that most burglaries only last 10 minutes or less, according to SecurAmerica. Criminals tend to enter a property with a game plan, look for only the most expensive items in a hurry and make an exit before they're noticed.

Homeowners should make sure the security products they choose allow for instant notifications with quick access to contact the authorities. Some outdated security products can take minutes to notify homeowners, giving quick-footed burglars plenty of time to get away before anyone knows they're there.

Thieves prefer the afternoon

Although a dark night seems like the perfect cover for a thief, it's actually a less-common time for break-ins, according to the National Council for Home Safety and Security. As many homeowners and tenants are home during the evening hours, break-ins typically occur during afternoon hours when families are away and neighbors aren't around to spot them.

Homeowners shouldn't let their guard down just because the sun is out. Instead, they should make sure to keep their home and car secure during all times of the day to protect property.

The family home might be an easy target

Speaking of locking your doors, many burglars enter a home through an unlocked door or window. While the main entry might seem like the one place where security measures should be focused, it's important not to overlook even the smallest of windows and entrances. Make it a habit to lock windows every time they're closed and don't overlook unusual entrances like cellar doors or even pet gates. Any point of entry into a home can be exploited.

Most burglars get away with it

Probably the most discouraging fact on this list of facts is that most burglars go uncaught. That's right, more than 85 percent of home break-ins will go unpunished, according to the FBI, meaning prized possessions can be stolen in minutes and never seen again.

For this reason, many homeowners now consider smart cameras to be a critical part of their home security systems. It's one thing to be able to detect an intrusion, but it's a huge upgrade to be able to quickly identify what was stolen and provide clear video evidence to the authorities.

An HD video clip of a burglary in process can make all of the difference in recovering stolen property and ensure that the burglar is quickly brought to justice.

The presence of a security system can be a deterrent

Homeowners might think that it costs thousands of dollars to install a modern home security system, but many of the products available from the hardware store or local internet service provider are both affordable and easy to install. In fact, just the presence of a few simple home security products could be enough to make a criminal skip the family's home.

Burglaries happen, but that doesn't mean residents have to be an easy target. Invest in home security products, lock the doors during the day and keep a watchful eye on the neighborhood. Being smart is the best way to stay safe and sound.

Eric Murrell is a software developer and technology contributor to Xfinity Home. He enjoys sharing tips on how people can benefit from incorporating smart home automation and security in their homes on his blog At Home in the Future.