By Jeff Pack
Writer 

Man who attacked deputy with baseball bat to be arraigned

 
Last updated 12/26/2018 at 12:51pm



FALLBROOK - The man who was arrested and charged two counts of assaulting a peace officer with a deadline weapon last Friday, Dec. 21 in Fallbrook will be arraigned on Wednesday, Dec. 26.

According to Lieutenant Rich Williams, Jesus Cirilo Rodriguez, 30, of Fallbrook, is being treated at an area hospital under guard, recovering from wounds suffered when he was shot by Deputy David Cortez after Rodriguez allegedly smashed the windshield of Cortez' vehicle during an investigation into recent, similar attacks in the area of Reche and Ranger roads.

Deputy Cortez, an 8-year member of the sheriff's department, was parked in an unmarked vehicle on Dec. 21 conducting an investigation into the attacks, when he alleges he was also violently attacked by a lone male suspect armed with a bat. The suspect smashed the window of the vehicle, injuring Cortez inside when he was showered with broken glass.

According to Lt. Williams, Cortez then defended himself and shot the suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330 or (858) 565-5200 after hours. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

 
