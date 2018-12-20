BEF rocks Pala Mesa at Jingle Rock Holiday Festival

BONSALL – The Bonsall Education Foundation (BEF) held its annual Jingle Rock Festival on Dec. 8 at Pala Mesa Resort in Fallbrook. Hundreds of student performers from Bonsall High School, Sullivan Middle School, Bonsall Elementary School and Bonsall West Elementary School spread holiday cheer with song, dance, and musical instruments.

In addition to five hours of free concert programming for the community emceed by Shawn Walker, attendees enjoyed numerous family fun attractions including the Ultimate Bungee, Santa photo booth, jumpy houses, Zorb balls, and a train ride courtesy of Event Management Solutions.

Festive winter crafts stations plus a Santa store run by Kara LaRussa provided children (and adults) opportunities to create or purchase unique Christmas gifts. The North County Celtic Queen and Miss Bonsall courts were on hand to help Santa and the kids.

While the students showed off their talents inside the banquet room, the hallways beckoned patrons with nearly 50 themed raffle baskets. Funds raised at the event will be applied to music, arts, and enrichment in Bonsall Unified School District.

The smiling volunteers that made Jingle Rock a success included BEF Board members as well as BHS students, teachers and staff, and even newly elected Bonsall School Board member Larissa Anderson.

BEF’s Jingle Rock event is held the second Saturday of December each year. BEF is a 501c3 organization serving the BUSD by managing the care and restoration of the landmark Bonsall Schoolhouse, coordinating after-school enrichment programs, managing the Bonsall Sprouts Garden Program, assisting needy families with the Spread the Love Program, and contributing to the arts.

For more information about BEF or to make a donation, visit http://www.bonsallschools.org.

Submitted by Bonsall Education Foundation.