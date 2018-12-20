Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Village News

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

CWA vote entitlement percentage down for Rainbow MWD, FPUD

 
Last updated 12/22/2018 at 6:59am



The San Diego County Water Authority board meeting Dec. 6 approved the 2019 vote entitlements for SDCWA member agencies, and the weighted vote for the Rainbow Municipal Water District and the Fallbrook Public Utility District will decrease from the agencies’ 2018 vote entitlements.

The Rainbow Municipal Water District will have a 3.99 percent share of the CWA’s weighted vote total during calendar year 2019 board meetings. Rainbow had 4 percent of the 2018 weighed vote. FPUD’s weighted vote, which was 2.32 percent in 2018, will drop to 2.30 percent for the 2019 meetings. The U.S. Mari...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
