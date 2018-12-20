Fallbrook passes alcohol test

Local liquor stores and community members passed a surprise test Dec. 14 when the San Diego County Sheriff's Department and the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control conducted operation "Shoulder Tap" in Fallbrook.

Deputies and two minor (under age 21) decoys executed Shoulder Tap, an operation in which a minor attempts to purchase alcohol at a liquor store or asks an adult to purchase alcohol on their behalf.

The operation was conducted between 5 and 11 p.m. and the decoys attempted to purchase alcohol at five Fallbrook liquor stores, according to Sgt. Nancy Blanco. They wer...