Homeless for the Holidays

Project T.O.U.C.H. works to obtain more shelter options

Project T.O.U.C.H. President and founder Anne Unchacht stands with Homeless Outreach Team deputies and officers, whom she works with every day.

Last week, Valley News witnessed how the city of Temecula's Homeless Outreach Team deputies, along with City Net representatives, worked to help get a woman off the streets.

City Net said they are still working with Kari, the woman from Las Vegas who ended up without a place to live after busing in from the desert, she said, to make contact with her children who are currently living with extended family.

By all accounts, from making first contact with a person living on the streets, to settling her into a hotel room for the night, to continued work with her to put her life and affairs in...