Rehab home plan denied MUP

Fifteen months after the Fallbrook Community Planning Group voted to advise the County of San Diego to deny a major use permit for the Rabuchin rehab home on Peony Drive, the county's planning commission denied the request for that MUP.

The decision was given at the planning commission's meeting held Dec. 14. Attending the meeting were 30 Fallbrook area residents who opposed the permit and seven staff members of the Rabuchin Group Care Home who were there in support of the application.

In the state of California, any homeowner can make their house a rehab center for up to six patients witho...