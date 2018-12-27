Bird club to welcome wildlife center director Jackman

VISTA – North County Aviculturists, a club for pet bird owners and breeders, will welcome guest speaker Trish Jackman when it meets at 6 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 5, in the Vista Masonic Lodge, 761 Eucalyptus Avenue.

Jackman is director of San Diego Wildlife Center, a program of Rancho Coastal Humane Society. There is no charge for admission and a light refreshment will be provided following the talk. Donations of either food to share or cash is appreciated. For more information visit http://www.ncabirdclub.com.