Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

CalRTA to host event for working teachers

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 12/31/2018 at 8:37am



FALLBROOK – California Retired Teachers Association, Area XI, Division 81, Fallbrook, is sponsoring a free event for working teachers and administrators that is designed to provide information for educators considering retirement.

The event will be held from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 29, in the community room of the Fallbrook Public Utility District. Whether retirement is just around the corner or in the future, there are many things that should be kept in mind. Experts will be available to answer all questions, so don’t miss this opportunity.

Attendees must respond by Jan. 22,...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 01/02/2019 05:02