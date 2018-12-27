Fallbrook Women's Connection welcomes Longwell

Pat Longwell, owner of Simply Scarves, will enjoy brunch with the Fallbrook Women's Connection, Jan. 18.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Women's Connection welcomes Pat Longwell, owner of Simply Scarves, to its brunch Friday, Jan. 18, at the Grand Tradition Estate & Gardens in the Beverly Mansion, from 10 a.m. until noon.

The club invites all ladies to come and enjoy Longwell as she shows us how to wear and tie the scarves and shawls. She has been specializing in scarves, shawls, wraps and fashion accessories for 18 years.

Guest speaker Anne Marie Mills will present "The Roadmap – Life's Twists and Turns Made Straight." Music be provided by Shannon Morell, vocalist and director of New Vision Performing Arts Academy for youth and teens. Pianist Jean Dixon will also provide music.

The cost per ticket is $22, cash or check, and includes brunch prepared by The Grand

Tradition, 220 Grand Tradition Way. The entrance is located at the corner of Mission Avenue and Grand Tradition Way, near the Econo Lodge. Free child care will be provided for younger children with reservations.

To make a reservation, call Ginny at (760) 723-3633 or Marilyn at (760) 728-2866 or email Fallbrookwomen@roadrunner.com. Sponsored by Stonecroft.

Submitted by Fallbrook Women's Connection.