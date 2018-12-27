Peter Jay Bardeen, a long time resident of Fallbrook, passed away Dec. 12, 2018, following an intense three-month battle with metastatic cholangiocarcinoma or bile duct cancer. He was 59 years old.

Pete Bardeen was born Sept. 14, 1959, to Thomas Sheffield and Barbara Margaret Hunt Bardeen in Los Angeles. As a native Californian, he grew up in Los Alamitos. He attended elementary, junior high and high school there. He loved sports, especially baseball, football and golf. He grew up attending Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church in Los Alamitos and was an active member. He accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Savior during those years.

Pete played catcher on his "Los Al" high school baseball team. He graduated from California State University Long Beach with a bachelor's degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance. In college, Pete met, dated and married his college sweetheart, Laurel Ann McDonald. They met through the Greek fraternity, Kappa Sigma, and sorority, Gamma Phi Beta, in college.

Pete was the business owner of Bardeen Insurance Agency in Fallbrook for the past 31 years. He excelled at providing his clients with professional and excellent personal service with a smile for all of their insurance needs, as well as personal counsel, financial advice and wisdom. He called himself a "marriage counselor" and "family guidance counselor" at times.

He was an active member of the Fallbrook Village Rotary Club, North County Networking, Fallbrook and Bonsall chambers of commerce, Zion Lutheran Church and School and North Coast Church Fallbrook.

Peter loved coaching and attending his children's baseball, soccer, field hockey, lacrosse, football and basketball games. He attended every University of California Irvine baseball game that was played while his son Brock was on the team for five years. Go Anteaters! Zot Zot!

Pete was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Barbara Bardeen, and his infant daughter Elizabeth Mary Bardeen. He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Laurel, son Brock and daughter-in-law June, daughter Kristin and son-in-law Rob, son Jason, grandchildren James, Caleb, Everett and Cecily, brothers Tom Jr. and Bob, sisters Marien and Carrie, mother-in-law Lois, brother-in-law Bruce and many adored nieces and nephews. His family brought him great happiness, joy and fulfillment.

He loved being a Christian man, husband, father, Papi (grandfather), brother, uncle, son, son-in-law, insurance agent, coach, world traveler, adventurer, Chargers sports fan, gardener, hiker, ukulele player, prankster, mischief maker, artist, chef, wise counselor and friend.

In his spare time, Pete loved to visit his children, garden, read, travel to Italy and other European countries with guidance from Rick Steves' programs, drink cappuccinos and espressos, eat gelato, hike national parks, plan adventures and vacations, play Minecraft, watch funny YouTube videos, play golf, have bonfires at home, camp or go to the beach, baby-sit his grandchildren, listen to music of all genres, see live theater and opera at the SD Civic Theater, his favorite being "Les Miserables," go bike riding at the beach, play the ukulele, drive a Mini Cooper, volunteer his time and talents to many organizations, attend North Coast Church Fallbrook, be in life group and greet at his church.

Pete was an amazing, gentle and humble man who was larger than life. He is no longer suffering and is pain free, walking hand in hand with Jesus, his parents and infant daughter. Pete said "thank you" for the outpouring of love, the meals provided, the beautiful prayers, visits, cards, flowers and calls made during his short illness. It is not goodbye, but it is farewell for now, and I'll see you again, soon.

A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held Saturday, Jan. 12, at North Coast Church Fallbrook, 1375 South Mission Road, in Fallbrook at 10 a.m., followed by light refreshments and time of fellowship.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his name to North Coast Church Fallbrook, Fallbrook Food Pantry or Compass Bible Church in Tustin.

"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7