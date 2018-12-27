Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Red Cross urgently needs blood, platelet donations

 
Last updated 12/27/2018 at 7:44pm



WASHINGTON – Emergencies don’t take a holiday. The American Red Cross urgently needs blood and platelet donors to make an appointment now to give and help ensure patients can get the treatment they need at a moment’s notice.

The Red Cross will conduct a donation drive at the Fallbrook Library from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 8. Give the gift of life – make an appointment to donate blood and platelets by visiting http://www.RedCrossBlood.org or calling (800) 733-2767.

Now is an important time to give blood and platelets as a seasonal decline in donations occurs from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day when donors get busy with family gatherings and travel.

Submitted by American Red Cross.

 
