Students enter work in Junior Wildlife Art Show
Last updated 12/31/2018 at 8:38am
FALLBROOK – Students attending local public and private schools have been invited to participate in the Junior Wildlife Art Show, which will be on exhibit at the Fallbrook Art Center from Jan. 6 through Jan. 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday and noon to 3 p.m., Sundays. The Fallbrook Art Center is located at 103 South Main Ave., and admission to the exhibition will be free.
An opening reception will be held Jan. 5, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Award winners will be recognized during a brief ceremony at 5:15 p.m. Ribbons for first, second and third-place as well as Best of Sho...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)