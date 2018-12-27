Students enter work in Junior Wildlife Art Show

Students in Marilee Ragland's Wildlife Art Class at the Fallbrook School of the Arts display the work they are entering in the Fallbrook Junior Wildlife Art Show, including in the front row from left, JJ Funk, Destiny Dale, Emily Ross and Nataly Carapia; in the back row from left Mia Tarango, Laila Balbier, Jasmyne Weist, Katelyn Mathewson and Jasper Weist. The students will also have one or more of their wildlife artworks on display at the Fallbrook Public Library in the homework center.

FALLBROOK – Students attending local public and private schools have been invited to participate in the Junior Wildlife Art Show, which will be on exhibit at the Fallbrook Art Center from Jan. 6 through Jan. 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday and noon to 3 p.m., Sundays. The Fallbrook Art Center is located at 103 South Main Ave., and admission to the exhibition will be free.

An opening reception will be held Jan. 5, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Award winners will be recognized during a brief ceremony at 5:15 p.m. Ribbons for first, second and third-place as well as Best of Sho...