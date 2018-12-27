Woman of Wellness will discuss the thyroid gland

FALLBROOK – The next presentation of Woman of Wellness will take place Thursday, Jan. 3, at The Wellness Center, 1636 E. Mission Road, in Fallbrook. Nurse practitioner Nicole Yadon of the Fallbrook Family Health Center will provide an overview of the functions of the thyroid gland, what can go wrong, the symptoms and treatments available.

The community is invited to attend the Woman of Wellness program each first Thursday of the month at The Wellness Center. A social time begins at 6 p.m. followed by the presentation at 6:30 p.m. The free event offers light refreshments and door prizes.

Submitted by Woman of Wellness.