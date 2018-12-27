Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Pala announces free entertainment lineup

 
Last updated 12/31/2018 at 8:33am

Hollywood Blonde is among the bands people can see for free at Pala Casino Spa & Resort in January.

PALA – Pala Casino Spa & Resort will continue its free events series in January featuring the 60+ Club on Tuesdays and Luis Rey's on Fridays and Saturdays. The 60+ Club will meet in the Pala Events Center.

The free January entertainment schedule includes:

60+ Club, 1 p.m. Tuesdays

Jan. 8, The Shagwells, 1960s British Invasion

Jan. 15, Jimmy Buffet Tribute, Coral Paradise

Jan. 22, John Denver Tribute, Jim Curry

Jan. 29, Supremes Tribute, The Corvelles

Luis Rey's, 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

Jan. 4-5, B.I.G.

Jan. 11-12, B.I.G.

Jan. 18-19, B.I.G.

Jan. 25, B.I.G.

Jan. 26, Hollywood Blonde

 
