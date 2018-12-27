'Seussical the Musical' to premier at Mission Theater

Ryan Burtanog appears as Horton the Elephant and Caitlyn Buckwalter plays Gertrude McFuzz in "Seussical, the Musical" at Mission Theater, Jan. 18-27.

FALLBROOK – The 413 Project Theater will open "Seussical, the Musical" Jan. 18, at the newly renovated Mission Theater.

Now one of the most performed shows in America, "Seussical" is a fantastical, magical and musical extravaganza. Tony winners Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty of "Lucky Stiff," "My Favorite Year," "Once on This Island" and "Ragtime," have brought to life everyone's favorite Dr. Seuss characters, including Horton the Elephant, the Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz, lazy Mayzie and a little boy with a big imagination – Jojo. The colorful characters transport their audience from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus to the invisible world of the Whos.

The Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust that contains the Whos, including Jojo, a Who child sent off to military school for thinking too many "thinks." Horton faces a double challenge: not only must he protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, but he must guard an abandoned egg left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird.

Although Horton faces ridicule, danger, kidnapping and a trial, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community are challenged and emerge triumphant. "Seussical" is fun for the whole family.

The 413 Project production will feature a full cast of local San Diego actors, beautiful costumes and a full live orchestra. The 413 Project is a Southern California Repertory theater which was founded in Escondido in 2013. Since that time they have expanded to produce five to six shows a year in the San Diego and Los Angeles areas.

"Seussical" will mark their second production in Fallbrook after performing "Sense and Sensibility" as a dinner theater production at the Tea Lane Tea Parlor in June.

All "Seussical" performances will be performed at the newly renovated historic Mission Theater. Over 80 years old, the beautiful art deco theater was recently purchased by Roy Moosa, and "Seussical" will be the first theater production in the newly renovated space.

General admission tickets are $30. Enter the code "Fallbrook" and get 50 percent off any ticket. Shows will run two weekends, from Jan. 18 to Jan. 27, with 7 p.m. performances on Fridays, Sundays at 2 p.m. and Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit http://www.the413project.org or call (619) 786-7248.

Submitted by the 413 Project.