Writers Read launches 2019 series with writer Jonathan Maberry

 
Last updated 12/31/2018 at 8:35am

FALLBROOK – Writers Read at Fallbrook Library will launch its 2019 free author series with Jonathan Maberry, a New York Times bestselling novelist, five-time Bram Stoker Award winner and celebrated comic book author.

Maberry read Tuesday, Jan. 8, from 6 to 7:45 p.m. in the library's community room. The event begins with open mic for poetry and prose.

An exceptionally prolific writer, Maberry will discuss his writing life and his three new novels, "Still of Night," "Broken Lands" and "Deep Silence." These and others of his books will be available for sale and signing.

Maberry's gift for...



