Baked dips are perfect on chilly nights

FALLBROOK – Entertaining during the holidays includes presenting guests with some fun food and drink. On chilly winter nights, baked dips seem to taste especially good.

The following two recipes for Spinach Artichoke Dip and Skinny Buffalo Chicken Dip are from nutrition specialist LaChell Miller (MS, RD, CC) and are provided courtesy of the American Dairy Association-North East.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Ingredients:

4 ounces Neufchatel cream cheese

1/2 cup non-fat Greek Yogurt

1/4 cup Parmesan-Reggiano cheese

1/2 cup shredded reduced fat mozzarella cheese, spli...