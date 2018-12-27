Don't believe in the 'Not My Child Syndrome'

Evelyn Hill

The Jason Foundation

Writing, hugs and prayers are not enough, instead family should be educated about youth suicide and not fall into the “Not My Child Syndrome.”

It’s all too easy to think of suicide as a terrible tragedy that happens to other people’s families. People want to believe that children who experience “suicidal thoughts” come from dysfunctional families that may have a history of family violence and drug abuse. While it is true that these factors increase the risk of suicide, it’s important to understand that suicide crosses all racial, economic, soc...