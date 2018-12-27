Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Herbs and some meds don't mix

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 12/31/2018 at 8:31am

FALLBROOK – Herbal remedies may be used to treat symptoms of many conditions and can often be a viable tool in an overall health plan. But there is a dearth of research evaluating the use of herbal medicines, particularly in clinical trial. However, The Mayo Clinic says about one-half of adults in the United States reports having used at least one dietary supplement in the previous month, though research indicates that only about 34 percent of people who take herbal supplements tell their doctors about it, even those who are taking a prescription medication.

Just because a substance is na...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018