How to break the bad habits you don't know you have

If someone doesn’t know they have a bad habit, obviously they have no motivation to break it. But it is the mysterious habits that people do subconsciously – or almost subconsciously – that can do the most damage to their lives.

Sometimes bad habits can veer into addiction territory. The most dangerous bad habits are the ones people don’t realize they have.

Today, I am a successful real estate broker who is the owner of 38 real estate offices in Minnesota and Wisconsin, but it was not an overnight success. I had a long uphill battle against demons I didn’t know I had. I thought I had moved past my troubled childhood with a dysfunctional family and abusive father. But when I became an adult, I quickly became dependent on alcohol to get through the day, and I also had anger management issues.

Pinpointing bad habits is not as easy as diagnosing a drug or alcohol addiction. Honing in on why people think the way they do, and why they do the things they do – that takes some deep reflection that many people won’t take the time to do.

It was only after I dived deep into my own soul that I realized that I had subconscious bad habits and I needed to break the cycle. Now I make a conscious effort each day to make choices that align with his personal life goals.

These suggestions are for those who may be struggling to understand why they continually seem to make the wrong decisions.

First, start with identifying personal places in life that are stuck. The first step is identifying the exact moment someone realized they were doing something that they knew they didn’t really want to do.

Find the trigger. As soon as that exact moment has been located, they should try to find out what triggered the behavior that they want to change.

They should ask themselves does this behavior move them toward their life goals or not. By keeping their ultimate goals in mind, it will make it easier to take the smaller steps needed to obtain those goals.

Next, they must not let bad habits cause them to have a mediocre life. Sometimes bad habits are not as serious as alcohol or drugs, but nonetheless they wear someone down so they are not as productive and happy as they could be. Don’t allow bad habits to make life less fulfilling than it should be.

Ask for help. If it is a small habit that someone is trying to break, just telling friends about it can help them internalize the need for change. If it is a big problem, don’t be afraid to seek professional help.

People’s habits – good or bad – determine if they reach most of the goals in their lives. What I’ve learned is that these underlying causes of the bad habits must be identified before they can be broken.

John Collopy, author of the book “The Reward of Knowing,” is the owner and broker of RE/MAX Results and its subsequent 38 offices across Minnesota and Wisconsin. With annual sales of more than $5.3 billion, RE/MAX Results is now one of the largest RE/MAX franchises in the world. Collopy currently lives in Minnesota with his wife and children. He can be reached at https://johncollopy.results.net.