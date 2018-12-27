Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Serve Cheesy Mini Meatloaves as an appetizer

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 12/31/2018 at 8:45am

American Dairy Association-North East

FALLBROOK – New Year's Eve is a great time to try something new appetizer-wise. Although Cheesy Mini Meatloaves can be served for dinner (accompanied by mashed potatoes or a fresh vegetable like asparagus or green beans), they can also be served alone as a delicious appetizer.

The following recipe for Cheesy Mini Meatloaves comes from dairy farmer Renee Kenny (a blogger at Eat Farm Love – eatfarmlove.com) and is provided courtesy of American Dairy Association-North East.

Cheesy Mini Meatloaves

Yield: 6 servings as an entree, 12 as an appetizer

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cook Time:...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 01/02/2019 04:29