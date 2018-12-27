Serve Cheesy Mini Meatloaves as an appetizer

FALLBROOK – New Year's Eve is a great time to try something new appetizer-wise. Although Cheesy Mini Meatloaves can be served for dinner (accompanied by mashed potatoes or a fresh vegetable like asparagus or green beans), they can also be served alone as a delicious appetizer.

The following recipe for Cheesy Mini Meatloaves comes from dairy farmer Renee Kenny (a blogger at Eat Farm Love – eatfarmlove.com) and is provided courtesy of American Dairy Association-North East.

Cheesy Mini Meatloaves

Yield: 6 servings as an entree, 12 as an appetizer

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cook Time:...