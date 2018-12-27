Stick with exercise for better physical and mental health

It isn’t news that there are many benefits to regular exercise, yet this nation still faces a

growing obesity problem, high levels of stress and increased incidences of depression, despite the fact that numerous studies show exercise can help combat all of this and more.

While most people have a whole range of excuses for not getting regular exercise, the reality is that it actually isn’t that difficult to get an effective exercise program started and to stick with it.

The key, if they currently aren’t exercising on a regular basis, is to start slowly. Almost nothing can kill that determination to exercise like trying to do too much and feeling sore, tired and discouraged the next day.

The goal of regular exercise is to get at least 30 minutes of activity most days of the week, but it doesn’t have to be the starting point. If someone is currently sedentary, first check with a family physician before starting an exercise program.

When they do start, they should keep it simple. Maybe 15 to 20 minutes of any mild physical activity that they enjoy. It can be a brisk walk, a short bicycle ride or just walking one flight of stairs at work instead of that elevator. They should look for exercise that gets them moving and breathing just a little harder. Then they can increase the time or exertion level slowly so that they feel comfortable as they get into better shape.

Another way to stick with an exercise program is to make it part of a daily routine. Put it into a phone calendar just like a business meeting or an appointment. They can make it a time each day when they spend a few minutes on themselves.

It also helps to keep a journal of the exercise. Do a simple note for each day of what exercise was done, for how long and how they felt at the beginning and at the end.

Odds are good that if someone is a bit stressed or anxious when they began, they’ll find they’re more relaxed and calm when they finish.

Numerous studies have found that exercise is a great way to reduce stress and anxiety. And its health benefits? Combating heart disease, losing weight and helping control diabetes, just to name a few. Exercising regularly and getting more fit is one of the best things people can do for their body and mind.

