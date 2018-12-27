Fallbrook couple to drive Grand Marshall in Rose Parade

Jay Harris stands with his 1939 Ford Convertible Coupe with rumble seats that will drive Tournament of Roses Parade Grand Marshall Chaka Kahn along the parade route, Jan. 1.

Jay Harris had to skip a local meeting with his wife Janet one day last week because something wasn't working just right on his 1939 Ford Convertible Coupe with rumble seats.

Usually, an issue with the vintage car wouldn't cause him to miss an appointment, but this time, it's different.

Harris and his wife will be driving Tournament of Roses Parade Grand Marshall Chaka Kahn in that '39 Ford along the Pasadena parade route, Jan. 1.

The singer, songwriter and philanthropist will bring a guest with her, and Harris has installed a special bar so she will be more stable during the drive down the famous route.

"I am elated because I'm a native Southern Californian who grew up in San Gabriel, and I have always loved parades," Harris said. "It's big because you're on the world's stage; it is the 130th parade and it's already broadcast all over the world, and now it's going to be broadcast in China, too. It is the premier parade in the country, without any question, so it is a big deal."

Harris should know. He's been going to parades for as long as he could remember, and it started around the time he found out Hopalong Cassidy was appearing at the Rose Parade when he was a child and asked his mother to take him.

He and his vintage vehicles have also appeared in the Fallbrook Christmas Parade for the past 24 years.

"Since 1995, I have entered vintage convertibles in the Fallbrook Christmas parade, and have had the honor of riding many VIPs over the years," Harris said. "Including Bill Horn (twice), fire chief Ed Burcham, state Sen. Bill Morrow, Don McDougal, Miss Fallbrook, citizens of the year Manny Ortega and Jerri Patchett and three different Camp Pendleton Commandants."

Two years ago, Harris decided he wanted to submit his vehicle for consideration for the parade.

"I found out who the entries chairman was a contacted them," he said. "I wasn't selected last year, and this year, they had lost my submission packet, so I put together a new one.

"They accepted and not only that, they gave me the honor of driving the Grand Marshall," Harris said.

He said there are four vintage vehicles that participate in the parade in carrying dignitaries. To get ready for the event, Harris delivered his car up to Pasadena, Friday, Dec. 22, for the festivities and decorating by FTD florists.

The car will be presented at receptions and at a luncheon introducing the owners, Dec. 27.

"There are a lot of pre-parade activities that go on in the days leading up to the parade," he said.

After the parade, the car will again be on display for attendees to view, along with the floats.

"I know that in years past some of our local residents who provided equestrian units to the parade were recognized as residing in Fallbrook," Harris said. "I'm proud when our 'Friendly Village' is recognized on a scale as grand as the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Parade."

The Tournament of Roses Parade will be broadcast at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 1, on ABC, NBC, the Hallmark Channel, KTLA, Univision and RFDTV.

