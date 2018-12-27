Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Village News

Increased DUI patrols continue

 
Last updated 12/31/2018 at 7:58am



SAN DIEGO – The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department reminded the community that deputies will continue to conduct increased DUI patrols through Jan. 1. The increased patrols began Dec. 14.

Impaired driving doesn’t just refer to alcohol, it also means marijuana and prescription drugs. If a person is caught driving under the influence, they will go to jail.

Through Dec. 19, more than 1,000 people had been arrested for DUI in 2018 by the Sheriff’s Department. In 2017, deputies arrested 1,225 people for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The Sheriff’s Department has tips for drivers for a safe holiday season.

First, plan a safe way home before the festivities begin. Before drinking, designate a sober driver and leave car keys at home.

If impaired, use a taxi or ride-sharing service, call a sober friend/family member, or use public transportation.

If someone sees an impaired driver on the road, they should call 9-1-1 immediately. Funding for the DUI expanded enforcement program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Submitted by San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

 
