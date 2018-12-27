Library announces most checked-out items
FALLBROOK – The San Diego County Library recently announced the lists of the Top 10 checked out items for the month of November. They are:
Adult Fiction
1) "The Great Alone" by Kristin Hannah
2) "The Fallen" by David Baldacci
3) "The Woman in the Window" by A.J. Finn
4) "The Late Show" by Michael Connelly
5) "Little Fires Everywhere" by Celeste Ng
6) "The Other Woman" by Daniel Silva
7) "Dark Sacred Night" by Michael Connelly
8) "The Disappeared" by C.J. Box
9) "Twisted Prey" by John Sandford
10) "Origin" by Dan Brown
Adult Non-Fiction
1) "Fear: Trump in the White House"...
