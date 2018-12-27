Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Village News

By City News Service 

Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash on SR-76 in Bonsall

 
Last updated 1/1/2019 at 7:45pm

BONSALL - A motorcyclist was killed after being struck by a 25-year-old, wrong-way driver from Camp Pendleton suspected of being under the influence on State Route 76 near Via Monserate early Tuesday, Jan. 1, the California Highway Patrol said.

The incident occurred at 3:54 a.m., said CHP Officer Mark Latulippe.

"A Lexus IS 300 was traveling eastbound within the westbound lanes of SR-76 and collided head-on with a man on a Suzuki motorcycle traveling in the correct, westbound direction, killing the rider,'' Latulippe said. "A third vehicle was involved when it was struck by debris from the initial impact.''

Latulippe said the unidentified motorcyclist died at the scene, while the Lexus driver was taken to Palomar Medical Center with minor scratches.

"He was determined to be impaired and was subsequently arrested,'' Latulippe said.

The westbound lanes of SR-76 were affected from the time of the collision until about 7 a.m. as investigators processed the collision scene, Latulippe said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has additional information, is urged to call the CHP at (858) 637-3800.

 
