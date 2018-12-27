Pala team members donate toys for foster children

Pala team members prepare to donate 357 toys and pajamas to the Koinonia Family Services agency in Temecula for distribution to its foster children on Christmas Day. From left are Paul John Bautista Estava, housekeeping; Joanna Maria Arsayo Morales, food and beverage; Ljiljana James, food and beverage; Esther Salas De Robles, housekeeping, and Cody Emerson, purchasing. Pala team members donated the toys during the casino's recent annual Christmas toy drive.